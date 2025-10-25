HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $28.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $446.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $461.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.67.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

