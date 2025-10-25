iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Position Reduced by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IWM stock opened at $249.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $252.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

