NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $87.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.