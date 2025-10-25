Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $178.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.50.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.