CNB Bank Sells 626 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

CNB Bank decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after buying an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after buying an additional 2,692,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 2,327,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

