Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 854,298 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,298 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 50.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $168,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.