Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Aspen Capital Management LLC

Aspen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $148.03 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

