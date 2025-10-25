Curio Wealth LLC Purchases 2,243 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17,253.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTI opened at $333.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.43. The company has a market capitalization of $556.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $334.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

