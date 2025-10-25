Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after buying an additional 2,657,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after buying an additional 1,886,999 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.