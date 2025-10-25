Leelyn Smith LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $141,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE COF opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.