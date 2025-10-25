Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

