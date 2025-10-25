State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $65,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,724 shares of company stock worth $19,500,332 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ISRG opened at $546.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.32.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

