Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $22,891,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 32.0% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $184.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.