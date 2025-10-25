Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 8,541 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Zoetis worth $164,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Zoetis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 846,909 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after acquiring an additional 743,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ZTS opened at $146.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $184.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.