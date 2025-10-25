Keeler Thomas Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

