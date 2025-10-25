Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:FI opened at $125.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.84 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

