Peterson Wealth Services Has $5.73 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Services' holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,647,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $970,639,000 after purchasing an additional 48,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 33.1% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE HD opened at $386.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.68 and its 200 day moving average is $379.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

