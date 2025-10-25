Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,392 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $88.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

