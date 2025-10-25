Northstar Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,617,342 shares of company stock worth $888,707,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ANET opened at $154.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.