Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 2,716 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $174,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $439.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.81.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

