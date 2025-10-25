Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $294.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.95 and a 200-day moving average of $277.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

