1,928 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital One Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

