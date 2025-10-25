Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLB by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in SLB by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SLB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SLB by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SLB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.84 on Friday. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

