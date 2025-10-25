Curio Wealth LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12,766.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $350.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

