Insight Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,835 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 92,517 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,570,000 after acquiring an additional 244,031 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

