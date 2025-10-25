Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $216.14 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.