CNB Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.60.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

