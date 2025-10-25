Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $268.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.10.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

