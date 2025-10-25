820 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $258.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.26 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.56.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $376,000.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,504,827.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $12,180,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,156 shares of company stock valued at $233,565,302. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

