Peterson Wealth Services Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 47,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,584,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

