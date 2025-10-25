RPM International Inc. $RPM Stake Raised by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 65,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 50,413.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 92,358 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

