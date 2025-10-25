Curio Wealth LLC Acquires 1,991 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 49,775.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

