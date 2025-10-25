State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $28,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $121.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.