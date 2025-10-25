Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 407.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

