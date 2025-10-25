Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 235,794.2% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 122,613 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 93,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 880,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

