Aspen Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,521 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Aspen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aspen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aspen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 117,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 207,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 416,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $42.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

