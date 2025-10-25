SSA Swiss Advisors AG Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

