City State Bank Boosts Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $38.17 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.