Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Stock Position Boosted by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for 1.4% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

