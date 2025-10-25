Curio Wealth LLC Acquires 2,169 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU

Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 43,380.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $74.81.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

