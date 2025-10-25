Curio Wealth LLC Has $103,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 39,950.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 771,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,491,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3%

DHI opened at $158.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

