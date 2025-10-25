Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $640.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $605.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $594.41 and its 200-day moving average is $540.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

