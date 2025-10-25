Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $174.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

