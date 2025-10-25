City State Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,950.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $622.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $623.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

