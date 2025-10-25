State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,627 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,627 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average is $240.66.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $14,571,228.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,680,869,063.03. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,389,677 shares of company stock valued at $575,795,321 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.22.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

