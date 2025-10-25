Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 26,488 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 11.5%

QUAL opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

