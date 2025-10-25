Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HLT opened at $267.84 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.