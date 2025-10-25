EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.35). 2,281,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 453,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.95 ($0.37).

EKF Diagnostics Trading Down 7.0%

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.59. The stock has a market cap of £116.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.57.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 EPS for the current year.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

