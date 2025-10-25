PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

