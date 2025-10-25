Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.